Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 17,045 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enviva were worth $33,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enviva by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 553,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,312,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Enviva by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 251,936 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enviva stock opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $80.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $38,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,281,610. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

