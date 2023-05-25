EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $84.08, but opened at $88.28. EnerSys shares last traded at $92.47, with a volume of 59,100 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EnerSys by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $955,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in EnerSys by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

