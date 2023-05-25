EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $84.08, but opened at $88.28. EnerSys shares last traded at $92.47, with a volume of 59,100 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
EnerSys Stock Up 10.0 %
The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About EnerSys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.
