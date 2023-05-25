Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Energous Stock Performance
Energous stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Energous has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Energous during the first quarter worth about $4,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Energous
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
