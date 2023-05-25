Energi Tops One Day Volume of $114,021.37 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, Energi has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $114,021.37 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0726 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00053732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,818,473 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.