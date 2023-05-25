Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.87

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$48.87 and last traded at C$48.89, with a volume of 1220826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.36.

Enbridge Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.00, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$98.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.16.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

About Enbridge

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 300.85%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

