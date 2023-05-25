Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (BATS:EMGC) Trading 0.2% Higher

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (BATS:EMGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $25.01. 11 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.51.

About Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF

The Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF (EMGC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US growth stocks of various market capitalizations that meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. EMGC was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Emerge.

