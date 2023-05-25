EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 140,489 Shares

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $123,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,399,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

Shares of EMKR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 780,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,715. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20.

Several research firms have commented on EMKR. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

