Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Position Decreased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 3.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $91,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after buying an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after buying an additional 613,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $423.78. 1,244,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.65. The company has a market cap of $402.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.19.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

