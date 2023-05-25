Elgethun Capital Management Has $976,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $415.44. 1,134,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,272. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $410.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.25. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $309.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

