Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 62.6% in May

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decrease of 62.6% from the April 30th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 281,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,174. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.52. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Institutional Trading of Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 15th.

(Get Rating)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

