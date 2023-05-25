EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.81

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.81 and traded as high as $51.46. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 12,541 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Down 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EDP – Energias de Portugal (EDPFY)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.