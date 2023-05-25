EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $50.81

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.81 and traded as high as $51.46. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.81, with a volume of 12,541 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

EDP – Energias de Portugal ( OTCMKTS:EDPFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities research analysts expect that EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

