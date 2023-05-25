eCash (XEC) Price Hits $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market cap of $474.16 million and $4.35 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,083.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.18 or 0.00426242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00122394 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00024688 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,396,504,673,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,396,573,423,303 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The developers of Bitcoin ABC have rebranded the project as eCash and changed the token name from BCHA to XEC. The project is led by Amaury Sechet, the creator of Bitcoin Cash, and aims to build hard digital cash that scales and is secure with low latency. eCash uses the Avalanche consensus layer and introduces new concepts such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains. The rebranding coincides with the launch of the eCash project.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

