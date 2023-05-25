easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given New GBX 635 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 610 ($7.59) to GBX 635 ($7.90) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised easyJet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.09) to GBX 580 ($7.21) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded easyJet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.65) to GBX 545 ($6.78) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $6.04. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. It operates through the Airline Business and Holidays Business segments. The Airline Business segment covers the route network. The Holidays Business segment sells holiday packages. The firm’s principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing.

