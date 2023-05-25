Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Position Decreased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,031 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Easterly Government Properties worth $29,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 33,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 109,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE DEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. 129,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,500. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 341.94%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

