Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DYN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $786.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.23. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.63.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on transforming the lives of people with serious diseases by developing muscle-targeted therapies. Dyne Therapeutics offers its services in the United States.

