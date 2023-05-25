Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Announces Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.22 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of DY stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.06. 30,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $77.33 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dycom Industries news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DY shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

