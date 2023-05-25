Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.66

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 316119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after buying an additional 3,950,464 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 59.2% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,842,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,065,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,724,000 after buying an additional 2,115,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

