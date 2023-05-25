Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher Buys 4,000 Shares

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 4,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dun & Bradstreet stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,831,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,969. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 205,961 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,785,000 after acquiring an additional 191,638 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 884,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,326,000 after acquiring an additional 127,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

