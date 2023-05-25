DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Up 4,175.0% in May

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 4,175.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

DSV A/S Trading Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $93.58 on Thursday. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $56.02 and a 12 month high of $100.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

DSV A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27. DSV A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About DSV A/S

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DSV A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

