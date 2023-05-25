DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 12,243 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $818,566.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 286,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
DoorDash Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
