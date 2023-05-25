DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) General Counsel Tia Sherringham Sells 12,243 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $818,566.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 286,320 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after buying an additional 7,495,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,967,000 after buying an additional 509,207 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,223,000 after purchasing an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,137,000 after purchasing an additional 964,814 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on DASH. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

