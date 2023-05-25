DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $839,459.66 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 12,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $839,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,016,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE DASH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,361. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.37 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.51.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

