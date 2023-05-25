DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $465,219.95 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $465,219.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,811.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
DoorDash Stock Down 0.0 %
DASH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
