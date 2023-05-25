DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CAO Sells $465,219.95 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 6,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $465,219.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,811.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Down 0.0 %

DASH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,892,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DoorDash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,058,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,967,000 after purchasing an additional 509,207 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,726,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,223,000 after purchasing an additional 993,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,137,000 after buying an additional 964,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

