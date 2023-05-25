Dividend Assets Capital LLC Purchases 1,040 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 194,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 157,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,152,000 after acquiring an additional 89,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.74. 287,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,265. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

