Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.65.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,536,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,145. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

