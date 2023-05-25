Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,134,000 after acquiring an additional 67,177 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,884,000 after purchasing an additional 535,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.04. 102,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,642. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.62 and a twelve month high of $115.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.