Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000.

VTWO stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 414,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,636. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

