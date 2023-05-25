Dividend Assets Capital LLC Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 321,273 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 755,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,848. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

