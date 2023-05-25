Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

DIISY opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIISY shares. Barclays lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.36) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.98) to GBX 152 ($1.89) in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

