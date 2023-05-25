Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $352,610.42 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $352,610.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Diodes alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Keh Shew Lu sold 24,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $2,272,320.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

DIOD opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.