Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 92.6% in May

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 92.6% from the April 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of DCOMP stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 31,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,211. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

