Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

DTOC remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 69 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,796. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTOC. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 470.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,377,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,135,780 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 130,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 105,972 shares in the last quarter.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

