Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.00

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 1873299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.90 ($0.78).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £531.21 million and a P/E ratio of 629.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Digital 9 Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 20,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £14,905.44 ($18,539.10). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.

