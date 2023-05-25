Digital 9 Infrastructure (LON:DGI9) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.00

Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC (LON:DGI9 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 61.40 ($0.76), with a volume of 1873299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.90 ($0.78).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital 9 Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 69.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £531.21 million and a P/E ratio of 629.00.
Digital 9 Infrastructure Announces Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Digital 9 Infrastructure news, insider Philip (Phil) Jordan purchased 20,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £14,905.44 ($18,539.10). Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Digital 9 Infrastructure
Digital 9 Infrastructure PLC specializes in investment in digital infrastructure assets.
Featured Stories
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital 9 Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.