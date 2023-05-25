Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

DFFN stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $8.85.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 64.94% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies that enhance the body’s ability to deliver oxygen. The firm’s product candidate, Trans Sodium Crocetinate, is being developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues with low oxygen levels, also known as hypoxia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.