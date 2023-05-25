Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 21,256.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797,164 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 3.55% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,348,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth $1,743,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,953,000 after buying an additional 487,338 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 920,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 442,329 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,225. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

