Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.02

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €9.02 ($9.80) and traded as high as €9.93 ($10.80). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.59 ($10.43), with a volume of 4,966,025 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LHA shares. UBS Group set a €13.25 ($14.40) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC set a €13.60 ($14.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.20 ($7.83) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.47.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

