DeltaFi (DELFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $86.08 Million

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $7,235.40 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

DeltaFi Profile

DeltaFi was first traded on April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

