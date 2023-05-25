DAO Maker (DAO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.92 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One DAO Maker token can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00004643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $202.37 million and $5.92 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,776,000 tokens. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

