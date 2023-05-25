CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.77. 173,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,003,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

