cVault.finance Price Hits $5,763.57 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be purchased for about $5,763.57 or 0.21893823 BTC on popular exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $57.64 million and $38.98 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.The official cVault.finance ticker is “CORE” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

