CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Hits $0.0836

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 144.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One CUBE token can currently be bought for about $0.0836 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. CUBE has a total market cap of $50.15 million and approximately $8,681.69 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUBE has traded up 157.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CUBE Token Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. CUBE’s official website is itamcube.com. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

