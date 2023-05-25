Critical Contrast: China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) versus Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC)

China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.7% of China Liberal Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Liberal Education and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Liberal Education N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 3.47% 11.01% 5.10%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Liberal Education $11.60 million 1.72 -$1.69 million N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $348.29 million 0.57 $12.63 million $0.37 17.27

This table compares China Liberal Education and Lincoln Educational Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than China Liberal Education.

Risk & Volatility

China Liberal Education has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Liberal Education and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Liberal Education 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 22.59%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than China Liberal Education.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats China Liberal Education on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses. It also provides overseas study consulting and technological consulting services for Chinese universities to enhance their campus information and data management system, as well as to optimize their teaching, operating, and management environment. The company's consulting services include campus intranet solution buildout, school management software customization, smart devices, installation and testing, and school management data collection and analysis. In addition, it sells textbooks and other course materials, and AI-space products to students enrolled under the Sino-foreign Jointly Managed Academic Programs, as well as offers job readiness training to graduating students. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Corporate segment represents unallocated corporate activity. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

