Critical Analysis: Barrick Gold (GOLD) versus Its Competitors

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) is one of 105 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Barrick Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Barrick Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Barrick Gold Competitors 659 3023 3711 80 2.43

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 48.54%. Given Barrick Gold’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barrick Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 1.06% 3.46% 2.39% Barrick Gold Competitors -24.81% -7.20% -2.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Barrick Gold pays out 666.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of -17.5% and pay out -1,006.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion $432.00 million 291.33 Barrick Gold Competitors $1.81 billion -$22.35 million 7.60

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Barrick Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.