Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.59

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 77200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.88. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 65.47% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $684.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crescent Energy by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter worth $234,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

