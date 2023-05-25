Creditcoin Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $68.06 million and $24.19 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003784 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000716 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007821 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 223,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

