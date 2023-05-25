Counos X (CCXX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $401,563.54

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, Counos X has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.10 or 0.00057618 BTC on exchanges. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $270.65 million and approximately $401,563.54 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001272 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000058 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.
Counos X Profile
Counos X launched on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.
Buying and Selling Counos X
