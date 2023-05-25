COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in May

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $6.01 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

COSCO SHIPPING Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a yield of 43.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

