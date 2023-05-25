Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Stephen Fisher Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $86.46 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.