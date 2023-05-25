Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Stephen Fisher Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Copart Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $86.46 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.23.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Stories
