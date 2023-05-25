Contrasting Getty Images (GETY) & The Competition

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) is one of 192 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Getty Images to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getty Images and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getty Images $926.24 million -$77.55 million -18.89 Getty Images Competitors $4.64 billion $81.86 million -18.95

Getty Images’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getty Images. Getty Images is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getty Images N/A 13.47% 2.81% Getty Images Competitors -40.43% -168.79% -6.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Getty Images and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

53.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Getty Images shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Getty Images and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getty Images 0 4 4 0 2.50 Getty Images Competitors 792 4794 10178 259 2.62

Getty Images currently has a consensus price target of $6.99, suggesting a potential upside of 37.01%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 24.45%. Given Getty Images’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Getty Images is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Getty Images has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getty Images’ peers have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Getty Images peers beat Getty Images on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands. The company also provides music licensing, and digital asset management and distribution services; and sells wall décor products. It serves largest enterprises, smallest businesses, and individual creators. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

