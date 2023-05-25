Continuum Advisory LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

SBUX traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,474,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,084,139. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.35 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

