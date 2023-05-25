Continuum Advisory LLC Acquires 122 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $27.87 on Thursday, hitting $393.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $451.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.